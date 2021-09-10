‘Bad Intentions’ – Stevie McKenna Determined to Keep KO Streak Intact

By Chris McNulty in Birmingham

Stevie McKenna wants to keep two records intact in Coventry.

‘The Hitman’ [8(8)-0] boats an unblemished eight-fight streak as a pro and the Monaghan man has won all eight inside the distance.

The Monaghan welterweight wants to go to a perfect nine when he takes a step up to face Frenchman Moussa Gary [11(3)-2(1)-2].

“People can expect another destructive performance,” McKenna said with conviction.

“I’m strong at the weight, I’m massive for a welterweight and I have power in both hands. I’m going in to do damage. I find that I’m hitting harder and I’m getting stronger.”

McKenna has been busy during the Covid-19 pandemic, three wins in late 2020 being followed by a third round stoppage of Damian Haus in May.

McKenna is back at the Skydome as part of another Mick Hennessy card – and he has a message for any prospective opponents.

He said: “I definitely want to keep the KO streak going. Anytime I get in there, I’m going in with bad intent.

“It’s always nice to get the knockout. I train to go the distance, but I know when I land a shot and they go down, they won’t want to get back up.”

Already, McKenna has signalled his intent to Conor Benn – even before his win in Leeds last weekend.

Confidence isn’t in short supply – and the 2015 Commonwealth Youth gold medalist wants to keep walking the walk with a world youth title among his aims.

He said: “I want another two fights before the end of the year and finish the year at 11-0.

I want big fights.

“This year is a small step up. I’m looking forward to doing the business. I want to stay busy and fight for titles soon.”

It will be a big night for the McKennas in Coventry with younger brother Aaron [11(8)-0] making his ring return as he faces Ivica Gogosevic [12(5)-36(8)-2].

Stevie said: “It’s great having my brother fighting on the card so it’s going to be a brilliant night with the fans in.

“I’m fighting regularly. I had four fights since Covid came in. I’ve been busy for someone in a pandemic. Mick Hennessy is doing great work and I want to stay busy.”