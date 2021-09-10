IABA Recieve World Championships ‘Dispensation’
The IABA have revealed they have received ‘dispensation’ from the World Body with regard to the upcoming World Championships.
The World Championships will take place in Belgrade Serbia next month gloving off on October 26.
Countries were initially handed a September 20 deadline for team submission, which may have caused issues for the IABA as the National Elite Championships won’t be completed until the first weekend in October.
If the IABA were going to used to help with team selection a September date would prove too soon.
However, the IABA have confirmed they have been granted permission to register their selection at a later date.
The governing body confirmed: “Following dialogue with the World Body by the National Secretary Paddy Gallagher, the IABA have received a dispensation until the completion of our Championships to enter Irish boxers.”
The news just makes the already eagerly awaited National Elites, the first since 2019, that bit more exciting as fighters will no doubt be eager to impress Bernard Dunne, Zaur Antia, John Conlan and co in a bid to be sent to Belgrade.
See full list of National Elite Championships entrants below:
|Females
|48KG
|Ciara Walsh
|Smithfield
|DUB
|Shannon Sweeney
|St. Annes
|CON
|Carol Coughlin
|Monkstown
|DUB
|Chloe Fleck
|Canal
|ANT
|Courtney Daly
|Crumlin
|DUB
|50KG
|Caitlin Fryers
|Immaculata
|ANT
|Nicole Clyde
|Antrim
|ANT
|Nicole Hayes
|Togher
|MUN
|Megan Flynn
|Cherry Orchard
|DUB
|52KG
|Niamh Early
|Ryston
|LEI
|Sionnan McKenna
|Holy Family
|ULS
|Carly McNaul
|Ormeau Road
|ANT
|Daina Moorehouse
|Enniskerry
|LEI
|54KG
|Clodagh McComisky
|Gilford
|ULS
|Sara Haghighat-joo
|Edenderry
|LEI
|Niamh Fay
|Phoenix Ballyboughal
|DUB
|Emma Flannery
|Baldoyle
|DUB
|Kirsten Cresham
|Castlebar
|CON
|57KG
|Zara Breslin
|Tramore
|MUN
|Michaela Walsh
|Monkstown
|ANT
|Kellie McLoughlin
|Drimnagh
|DUB
|Jennifer Lehane
|DCU
|DUB
|60KG
|Amy Broadhurst
|St. Bronaghs
|ULS
|Kellie Harrington
|St.Marys
|DUB
|63KG
|Eve Woods
|Corinthians
|DUB
|Gillian Duffy
|St.Marys
|DUB
|66KG
|Grainne Walsh
|Spartacus
|LEI
|Kiesha Attwell
|Tobair Pheadair
|CON
|Renee Roache
|DCU
|DUB
|Kaci Rock
|Enniskerry
|LEI
|70KG
|Lisa O’Rourke
|Castlerea
|CON
|Christina Desmond
|Dungarvan
|MUN
|Evelyn Igharo
|Clann Naofa
|LEI
|75KG
|Aoife O’Rourke
|Castlerea
|CON
|81KG
|Nell Fox
|Rathkeale
|MUN
|Bethany Doocey
|Castlebar
|CON
|Males
|48KG
|Caoimhin Logue
|Springtown B.C
|ULS
|Rickey Nesbitt
|Holy Family Drog
|LEI
|51KG
|Michael Stokes
|Athy
|LEI
|Paudrig Downey
|St.John Bosco Belfst
|ANT
|Paddy McShane
|Letterkenny
|ULS
|Sean Mari
|Monkstown
|DUB
|54KG
|Brendan Irvine
|St.Pauls
|ANT
|Jake Rapple
|Monkstown
|DUB
|Nathan Horrigan
|Crumlin
|DUB
|57KG
|Adam Hession
|Monivea
|CON
|Sean Purcell
|Saviours Crystal
|MUN
|Connor Leneghan
|St.Pauls
|ANT
|Connor Kerr
|Monkstown
|ANT
|Jude Gallagher
|Two Castles
|ULS
|Patryk Adamus
|Drimnagh
|DUB
|Bailey Marshall
|Emerald
|ULS
|Jake McMahon
|Liberty
|LEI
|Kurt Walker
|Canal
|ANT
|Jordan Smith
|Holy Family Drog
|LEI
|60KG
|Dominic Bradley
|Emerald
|ULS
|Tomas McCann
|St.Pauls
|ANT
|Paul Loonam
|Sparticus
|LEI
|Teo Alin
|Cookstown
|ULS
|Michael Stephens
|Drimnagh
|DUB
|John Paul Hale
|Star
|ANT
|Paul Alexandru
|Crumlin
|DUB
|63.5KG
|Brandon McCarthy
|Athy
|LEI
|Jack McGivern
|St.Georges
|ANT
|Daryl Clarke
|Monkstown
|ANT
|Robbie Gould
|Monkstown
|ANT
|Jamie Long
|Muskerry
|MUN
|Jordan Moore
|Docklands
|DUB
|Stephen Lockhart
|Baldoyle
|DUB
|Jon McConnell
|Holy Trinity
|ANT
|Nathan Richmond
|Scorpion Box Acdmy
|ANT
|67KG
|Michael Avetisian
|Mulhuddart
|DUB
|Barry O’Connor
|Northside
|MUN
|Wayne Kelly
|Ballynacargy
|LEI
|Matthew Tyndall
|Docklands
|DUB
|Evan Fitzgerald
|Esker
|DUB
|Eoghan Quinn
|St. Johns
|ULS
|Damien Creavin
|Olympic
|CON
|Eugene McKeever
|Holy Family Drog
|LEI
|Craig Kavanagh
|Crumlin
|DUB
|71KG
|Kieran Molloy
|Oughterard
|CON
|Luke Maguire
|Esker
|DUB
|Aidan Walsh
|Monkstown
|ANT
|Jack Brady
|Crumlin
|DUB
|Emeka Onwuka
|All Saints
|ANT
|Kenneth Doyle
|Monkstown
|DUB
|75KG
|Gabriel Dossen
|Olympic
|CON
|Daniel O’Sullivan
|Lucan
|LEI
|Sean Donaghy
|St.Canices
|ULS
|80KG
|Tommy Hyde
|Athy
|LEI
|Kelyn Cassidy
|Saviours Crystal
|MUN
|Kevin Kehoe
|Marble City
|LEI
|David Bicevas
|St. Saviours
|DUB
|Emmet Brennan
|Docklands
|DUB
|Stuart Edwards
|Crumlin
|DUB
|John Joe Nevin
|Crumlin
|DUB
|86KG
|Kane Tucker
|Emerald
|ANT
|Faolan Rahill
|DCU
|DUB
|James Redmond
|Ballybrack
|DUB
|Darren O’Neill
|Paulstown
|LEI
|Eghosa Igharo
|Clann Naofa
|LEI
|92KG
|Cathal Crowley
|Spartan
|MUN
|Jack Marley
|Monkstown
|DUB
|Marcin Skalski
|Athlone
|LEI
|Kiril Afanasev
|Smithfield
|DUB
|92+KG
|Jack Devine
|Springtown Boxing
|ULS
|Martin Keenan
|Rathkeale
|MUN
|Phil Brophy
|Angels
|DUB
|Damien Sullivan
|Emerald
|ANT
|Patrick Rogers
|St. Johns
|ULS
|Gytis Lisinkas
|Celtic Eagles
|CON
|Kenny Okungbowa
|Athlone
|LEI
|Thomas Maughan
|Cavan
|ULS
|Samuel Ilesanmi
|St.Marys
|DUB