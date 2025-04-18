The Neilstown Eddie Futch has Ryan Ready to Rumble in Riyadh

The Neilstown Eddie Futch has Paul Ryan ready to secure a life-changing tournament victory.

The Dubliner has been selected to compete in the WBC’s new Riyadh Season ‘career-making’ Grand Prix tournament and contests a quarter-final in Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

The former underage amateur standout goes into the tournament with a new coach in every sense of the word in his corner.

Stephen ‘Screamer’ Maher, has had the training reins for Ryan’s camp and will fill a role once carried out by the experienced Pete Taylor come fight night.

Considering the magnitude of the bout and from the outside looking in, it looks a risk. However, Ryan is confident he is in safe hands,

Ryan has had a long working relationship with the new coach and believes ‘Screamer’ is the person to get the best out of him.

“I started working with Screamer when I first joined Pete,” Ryan said.

“Screamer was his number two and he’s done every one of my corners since my second fight, so he knows me inside and out.

“We’ve a great relationship and gel really well,” the boxer who only found out his quarter-final opponent on Friday tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Screamers got one of the best eyes in boxing. We work together every morning on the specific stuff we need to iron out. Then it’s one hard spar a week over in the UK, so we’re flying. I know every fighter says it, but this is the best camp I’ve had, and it’s the best I’m moving. The man is Neilstown’s answer to Eddie Futch.”