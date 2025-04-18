‘What You’ve Been Missing’ – Caoimhin Agyarko Ready to Send a Message to Eddie Hearn

Caoimhin Agyarko has promised to show Eddie Hearn he made a mistake in letting him go.

The Belfast star returns to a Matchroom card for the first time since he parted ways with the promotional outfit this Saturday.

Matchroom allowed the former Holy Trinity amateur’s contract run down and didn’t renew post his win over Troy Williamson in late December of 2023.

It led to a difficult 2024 for the fighter Hearn once labelled the Irish Canelo. Agyarko was hoping to level up and had agreed to numerous noteworthy fights, but without big promotional backing, was left somewhat in limbo.

Now an out-of-the-blue opportunity arises this weekend, and it’s one he plans to take.

‘Black Thunder’ fights Ryan Kelly in a British title eliminator on a DAZN hosted card in Sheffield, and he says won’t let short notice nature of the fight prevent him from registering a win that will have a long-term impact on his career.

“I’ve just got to go in there on Saturday night and show everyone what they’ve been missing, and show Matchroom what they’re been missing. I’m ranked at number five in the world, and I’m ranked that for a reason,” the light middleweight said.

While he is confident of victory, the 28-year-old is aware he shares the ring with a good boxer come Saturday.

Sheffield, UK: Ryan Kelly and Caoimhin Agyarko Final Press Conference ahead of their Super Welterweight Contest on saturday. 17 April 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I think Ryan is a good fighter and he’s been in with top lads. He’s been in with top lads but he’s come up short. He’s campaigned at Middleweight and it probably wasn’t the right weight for him. I’ve campaigned at Middleweight and moved down. I think you’ll get a good fight on Saturday night,” he adds.

“You know me, always classy never trashy. I’ll come up here and I’ll always respect my opponents but when you get in there with me on Saturday night it’s strictly business. I respect every opponent that I face. He would have been preparing for a great fight with Ishmael Davis so I know he’s had a good camp.”