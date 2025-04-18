‘No Ceiling’ – Divisive English Talent’s Potential Excites Coach Andy Lee

Even the sky isn’t the limit for Ben Whittaker, claims Andy Lee.

The Irish coach has been so impressed with the divisive English talent that he doesn’t want to put any limitations on him.

The 27-year-old enlisted the help of the respected Irish coach after his meteoric rise hit a speed bump last time out.

Liam Cameron proved the pothole when he looked on course to upset ‘The Surgeon’ on a high-profile card in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last October.

They rematch live on Sky on Easter Sunday and the flamboyant Brit has prepared for the fight under the former world champion’s watchful eye in Dublin.

Lee, who also coaches Paddy Donovan and Joseph Parker among others, has certainly been impressed with what he has seen.

“I don’t see any ceiling on how good he is. I don’t want to go over the top but from what I’ve seen in the gym, he’s so exciting to watch,” he told Sky.

“He can do pretty much anything he wants to in the sport, but you have to go through the steps and earn it. It’s not given just because you are talented. You have to work for it and earn it, and that’s what we are here to do.”

Whittaker was equally complimentary when discussing the link-up.

“It’s an amazing combination. You just look at his resume, he was a world champion, he’s been in the Kronk camp and it speaks for itself,” he said.

“We’ve a great partnership. It’s like a father and son relationship. The structure, the camp, everything’s been good, I’m so excited.”