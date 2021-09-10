‘He’s A Clown’ – Declan Geraghty Hits Out at Rajuili After Glove Gate

Declan Geraghty claims David Rajuili had no valid reason to pull out of their bout last minute last Saturday.

‘Pretty Boy’ and the German based South African were due to fight over 12 rounds in the Czech Republic but hours before the clash Rajuili revealed he wouldn’t be fighting.

The Boxing Ireland fighter took major with the gloves on offer and elected against fighting within hours of the proposed glove off.

Geraghty still managed to get a fight in and stopped xx in his first fight since 2019 to collect the not-so-well-recognized UBO world light welterweight title.

The Dubliner was happy to get out, get rounds and get the win but wasn’t happy with Rajuili.

The EU silver medalist refutes the gloves were an issue, said he did all he could, including getting new gloves, to try and accommodate Rajuili.

“The gloves were good gloves,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“To tell the truth I’ve bad hands at the minute so I wanted that bit extra padding so I personally made sure both gloves were fine,” he adds before hitting out at his opponent.

“It was more down to him wanting to be treated like he was a WBC world champion never mind just a normal A side fighter. He’s a clown, he kicked off over everything and anything.”

Geraghty says he went out of his way to save what had developed into a fight many were looking forward to.

However, he suggests the South African was going to pull out regardless.

“Look it was what it was. If the fight didn’t happen there was nothing I could but we tried to get him in the ring.

“We got him two new Adidas gloves, he said yeah to them but then three minutes later he said he didn’t wanna fight anyway, so I knew there was no more I could do.”

Running through the sequence of events Geraghty continued: “At the start he wanted to pick the gloves out of the four l had there. I said ‘no I’m paying you I’m picking first’ then he said ‘flip a coin’. I eventually said yes to that then he changed it up again. He then wasn’t happy with any of the gloves, so I got a new pair of Adidas gloves for him, which he thought were fine but a few minutes later he said had no coach when his coach was outside in the car park? l even offered him my coach[Declan Geraghty Snr] and he said his heads wasn’t in it and off he went.”

Rajuili has since taken to social media to express anger, question Geraghty and the opponent that stepped in.

The two time National Elite champion is paying no heed adding: As for him kicking off he’s a journeyman does he think I will give a sh it what he’s got to say? Sure he was wishing me the best of luck on my live feed and this and that but now he’s home he’s kicking off. I couldn’t really give a rats.”

Reflecting on his performance and what might be next Geraghty was brief.

“My performance was what it was he’s was an unbeaten lad and I got the 5th round stoppage. I felt good made 63.5 fine and I felt healthy and strong. Hopefully, I get out again soon, maybe next month?”