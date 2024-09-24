‘I want Callum Walsh Next’ – Craig O’Brien wants Dublin – Cork clash

Craig O’Brien wants Callum Walsh next.

‘The Iron’ had agreed to fight the Cork light middleweight on top of last weekend’s 360 Promotions and UFC fight night at the 3Arena.

However, the fight didn’t materialise as the WBC wouldn’t sanction the Dub for the WBC International title.

O’Brien fought former amateur standout Edward Donovan instead got the victory and left the 3Arena with a third career belt in the form of the BUI Celtic title draped over his shoulder.

Before he made the short trip from the Docklands to the Inner City the 35-year-old Celtic Warrior Gym fighter let his Walsh intentions be known.

O’Brien believes a Walsh clash can be made now and says he is willing to fight ‘the fastest rising star in boxing’ on St Patrick’s weekend in Madison Square Garden or back in Ireland.

“I was meant to be the main event it didn’t happen. I still came here, fought a really good Irish kid in Edward Donovan, a seven-time Irish champion and I beat him. I want Callum next.

“Callum is a beautiful fella I’ve been talking to him throughout the week. I’m not calling him out but if it happens I will be delighted. Dublin versus Cork it will be great for the fans.

“If it happens it will be great. Look he is a super fighter I honestly think he is a world champion in the making but it’s a fight I’d love. Inactivity killed me, so maybe it was meant to happen like this. Now I’ve got a fight and camp in and that will benefit me if I do fight him in New York in March or back here in Dublin or Cork.”

If the Walsh fight doesn’t materialise the Celtic Warrior Gym fighter wants something as big.

“I’m 34, 35 in two weeks and it’s a tough game. I have a family to think about too, so it has to be a good fight. I just spoke to 360 Promotions and they said they want me back, for what fight I don’t know? It has to be a big fight for me. Like I said I’m getting older and I feel bad being away from the family all the time.”

Amazingly O’Brien had sparred Donovan in the build-up to the fight, as both were expecting to fight different opponents on the card.

The Inner City man admitted his Limerick foe got the better of those spars but revealed he saw enough in that spar to convince him he could get the better of the younger man.

“He probably got the better of the sparring in the Celtic Warrior through silly jabs but with the heavier shots and the work on the inside I knew I could win it. I knew if I was super fit I’d catch up on him and that’s how it played out. We were confident coming in but I’d say he was too.