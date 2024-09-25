Callum Walsh Shares ‘Perfect’ Cork Homecoming Plan

Callum Walsh says he knows the perfect way to celebrate the 30 anniversary of one of the greatest ever Irish sporting moments.

The Cobh native fought in Ireland for the first time on Friday, registering another step-up win by becoming the first man to stop Pole Przemyslaw Runowski at the 3Arena.

The LA-based fighter enjoyed his trip home so much he wants to make fighting at home a regular thing, although next time he wants to go to his native Cork.

His promoters 360 and Dana White, who has taken more than a keen interest in the 23-year-old, are on board for the Rebel county, although White wouldn’t give a time frame with regard to a Munster show.

Walsh, on the other hand, has a time frame in mind and a fitting one at that.

The ‘fastest rising star in boxing’ notes next year will mark the 30th anniversary of Steve Collins and Chris Eubank’s historic fight and he would like to make it by bringing a big card to his home county.

“I’ll be pushing for a Cork fight, especially with that crowd we had tonight, the atmosphere was unbelievable.

“Next year will be the 30-year anniversary of Steve Collins (vs Chris Eubank) and Freddie Roach was in his corner in Cork so if we could do it next year for that anniversary, it would be unbelievable.

“We have to get Cork. I’m a Cork man, I have to put on a show for the Cork people.”

Collins dethroned long-reigning world champion and the biggest star in British boxing Eubank on March 18 1995.

360 Promotions brought Walsh to New York last St Patrick’s weekend and may aim to do the same next year.