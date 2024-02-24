Michael Conlan backs Padraig McCrory to record one of Irish boxing’s biggest ever wins

Michael Conlan is backin Padraig McCrory to register one of Irish boxing’s biggest-ever away wins tonight.

The Belfast favourite takes on fellow unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga at Caribe Royale in Orlando, live worldwide on DAZN.

McCrory goes into his Matchroom headliner as an underdog but two-time world title challenger, Conlan has no doubt he will defy the odds.

If the 35-year-old does manage to ‘shock the world’ as predicted the Olympic medal winner says it will go down as one of Irish boxing’s greatest away victories.

“Saturday night is going to be a massive night for Pody McCrory and Conlan Boxing,” Conlan said.

“A huge night, the biggest win on away soil for an Irish fighter in a long time and I can’t wait to see it. Pody’s going to go in there and do a fantastic job and we’ll all be jumping for joy at the end.”

The St James native’s coach holds a similar belief.

February 23, 2024; Orlando, FL; Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory pose after weighing in for their February 24, 2024 fight at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

Dee Walsh says a victory would be up there with Andy Lee’s world title win over Matt Korobov and Carl Frampton’s historic over Leo Santa Cruz.

“If Pody wins this fight it would be one of the biggest wins by an Irish boxer in years. Maybe since the likes of Andy Lee beating Matt Korobov, or Carl Frampton stepping up to beat Leo Santa Cruz.

“It would be at that level, in terms of popularity and skill level. It would be right up there.”