HOW TO WATCH – Padraig McCrory versus Edgar Berlanga

Padraig McCrory competes in the first Irish boxing mega-fight of 2024 tonight.

The Belfast favourite takes on fellow unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga at Caribe Royale in Orlando.

February 20, 2024; Orlando, FL; Edgar Berlanga and Padraig McCrory face-off for the first time for their February 24, 2024 fight at Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, FL. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland/Matchroom.

The clash headlines a solid Matchroom card and will be broadcast on DAZN. As the main event, McCrory won’t be in the ring until the early hours.

The live-action is expected to get underway around 12:00 am on Sunday morning, Irish time. The ring walks for the main fight are expected around 3:45 am Irish time.

Below is the running of the order.

LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL FROM 5.15PM ET

4 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest

Herich Ruiz (223.4lbs) vs. Joshua Brice (N/A)

Isla de la Juventud, Cuba Baltimore, Maryland

Followed by

8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest

Aaron Aponte (141lbs) vs. Joseph Fernandez (140.4lbs)

Hialeah, Florida Saint Petersburg, Florida

LIVE ON DAZN FROM 7PM ET

12 x 3 mins WBA and WBC Continental Americas Flyweight titles

Yankiel Rivera (111.8lbs) vs. Andy Dominguez (111.6lbs)

Toa Alta, Puerto Rico Las Vegas, Nevada

Followed by

12 x 3 mins eliminator for the WBA World Bantamweight title

Antonio Vargas (117.6lbs) vs. Jonathan Rodriguez (118lbs)

Kissimmee, Florida Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico

Followed by

12 x 3 mins eliminator for the WBA World Welterweight title

Shakhram Giyasov (146.8lbs) vs. Pablo Cesar Cano (146.2lbs)

Bukhara, Uzbekistan Tlalnepantla de Baz Edomex, Mexico

Followed by

10 x 3 mins IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American Lightweight titles.

Andy Cruz (135lbs) vs. Brayan Zamarripa (135lbs)

Mantanzas, Cuba Ensenada, Mexico

Followed by

12 x 3 mins WBO NABO Super-Middleweight title

Edgar Berlanga (167.8lbs) vs. Padraig McCrory (167.8lbs)

Brooklyn, New York Belfast, Northern Ireland