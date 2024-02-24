HOW TO WATCH – Padraig McCrory versus Edgar Berlanga
Padraig McCrory competes in the first Irish boxing mega-fight of 2024 tonight.
The Belfast favourite takes on fellow unbeaten super middleweight Edgar Berlanga at Caribe Royale in Orlando.
The clash headlines a solid Matchroom card and will be broadcast on DAZN. As the main event, McCrory won’t be in the ring until the early hours.
The live-action is expected to get underway around 12:00 am on Sunday morning, Irish time. The ring walks for the main fight are expected around 3:45 am Irish time.
Below is the running of the order.
LIVE ON BEFORE THE BELL FROM 5.15PM ET
4 x 3 mins Heavyweight contest
Herich Ruiz (223.4lbs) vs. Joshua Brice (N/A)
Isla de la Juventud, Cuba Baltimore, Maryland
Followed by
8 x 3 mins Super-Lightweight contest
Aaron Aponte (141lbs) vs. Joseph Fernandez (140.4lbs)
Hialeah, Florida Saint Petersburg, Florida
LIVE ON DAZN FROM 7PM ET
12 x 3 mins WBA and WBC Continental Americas Flyweight titles
Yankiel Rivera (111.8lbs) vs. Andy Dominguez (111.6lbs)
Toa Alta, Puerto Rico Las Vegas, Nevada
Followed by
12 x 3 mins eliminator for the WBA World Bantamweight title
Antonio Vargas (117.6lbs) vs. Jonathan Rodriguez (118lbs)
Kissimmee, Florida Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico
Followed by
12 x 3 mins eliminator for the WBA World Welterweight title
Shakhram Giyasov (146.8lbs) vs. Pablo Cesar Cano (146.2lbs)
Bukhara, Uzbekistan Tlalnepantla de Baz Edomex, Mexico
Followed by
10 x 3 mins IBF International and WBA Continental Latin-American Lightweight titles.
Andy Cruz (135lbs) vs. Brayan Zamarripa (135lbs)
Mantanzas, Cuba Ensenada, Mexico
Followed by
12 x 3 mins WBO NABO Super-Middleweight title
Edgar Berlanga (167.8lbs) vs. Padraig McCrory (167.8lbs)
Brooklyn, New York Belfast, Northern Ireland