IABA launches keynote anti-doping education and awareness programme: iBoxClean

The Irish Athletic Boxing Association has today launched a significant project to further anti-doping awareness and education in the Irish Boxing Family. iBoxClean will be fronted, initially, by Paris bound boxers, Kellie Harrington and Jack Marley. They’ve shared their experience of testing, in and out of competition, and ensuring their supplements comply with anti-doping regulations, here

Doping is contrary to the spirit of our sport. Every boxer, coach, club administrator, bout official, elected official, clubs and unit has a responsibility to ensure Boxing is free of doping. Members are bound by this policy, and by the provisions of Rule 7.5 of IABA’s Rulebook

iBoxClean encompasses 13 anti-doping workshops delivered by IABA tutors to boxers, coaches, parents and support staff through 2024. iBoxClean also platforms independent anti-doping learning opportunities through Sport Ireland and WADA. This is in addition to the anti-doping learning and education provided to High Performance boxers in the HPU in Dublin, and in Ulster High Performance.

Anti-Doping workshops are available for boxers at Junior, Youth, Intermediate and Elite level, as well as for club coaches, club support staff and parents/guardians. IABA is also platforming, through the programme, independent anti-doping learning for all cohorts through Sport Ireland and World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) online resources.

IABA Interim CEO, John Nangle, says “A level playing field in competition is vital; boxing is Ireland’s most successful sport and we want to use that platform in the run up to Paris 2024 to ensure that every member of the IABA has knowledge of, and access to, anti-doping learning and resources. We’ve created an education and awareness programme which is accessible by every club member. iBoxClean is an ambitious programme, for an ambitious sport.”

The programme, reviewed and backed by Sport Ireland, will be delivered by IABA Anti-Doping tutors.