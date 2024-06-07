How to WATCH Callum Walsh – Carlos Ortiz

Callum Walsh fights for the second time this year when he goes to work tonight.

The Cork light middleweight clashes with Carlos Ortiz on a sold-out 360 Promotions’ Hollywood Fight Nights card at the Chumash Casino Resort on Friday.

The 23-year-old southpaw defends his WBC Continental Americas light middleweight title in an interesting clash that could be the one before he returns home.

As ever with the LA-based Rebel County man his fight will be broadcast on UFC Fight Pass – available to view HERE.

As main event the UFC’s favourite boxer is last through the ropes, so not expected on until the early hours of Saturday morning Irish time.

The Freddie Roach trained prospect could glove off any time around 3.AM.

The reverse running order is as follows:

Callum Walsh vs. Carlos Ortiz, 10 rounds, junior middleweights

Karlos Balderas vs. Gilberto Espinoza Zarate, 8 rounds, lightweights

Daniel Barrera vs. Christian Robles, 8 rounds, junior bantamweights

Jorge Maravillo vs. Jose Manuel Gomez, 6 rounds, welterweights

Guadalupe Medina vs. Ashley Felix, 6 rounds, strawweights

Alexander Gueche vs. Jonathan Almacen, 4 rounds, junior bantamweight