RESCHEDULED – New Katie Taylor – Amanda Serrano Rematch date confirmed

It’s a case of same venue. same opponent just a different date for Katie Taylor’s next bout.

The Irish Icon and Amanda Serrano will rematch at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on November 15.

The bout remains co-main event to Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s heavyweight fight and will still be broadcast on Netflix.

AN MVP Statement confirmed as much today.

The Statement read:

The highly anticipated heavyweight fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and the most anticipated rematch in women’s boxing history, Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, is rescheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

“Our team has worked diligently with all parties involved to reschedule this monumental fight to a date that ensures both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are fully prepared, with equal training time, as well as allowing us to keep the event at AT&T stadium in the midst of the Cowboys season,” said Nakisa Bidarian, Co-Founder of Most Valuable Promotions. “We appreciate the outstanding dedication, collaboration, and flexibility of our partners at Netflix and AT&T Stadium. Paul vs. Tyson is the most cross generational sporting event in history, and we are committed to providing fans worldwide with this unforgettable night of boxing, live globally on Netflix. We look forward to seeing everyone on Friday, November 15 for a showdown that will be talked about for generations to come.”

“Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties,” said Mike Tyson. “While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out. On Friday, November 15, watch this in-person at AT&T Stadium or live on Netflix.”

The fight was initially scheduled for July 20 but has been postponed due to illness suffer by Mike Tyson.

The fight for Taylor’s undisputed light welterweight titles will be the Irish Icon’s first away from DAZN since she turned pro. The Bray boxer broadens the net to Netflix and the world title fight will be broadcast on another streaming service.

Taylor defeated the multi-weight world champion via split decision in an all-time lightweight classic two years ago.

The New York-based Puerto Rican has never been shy in sharing a belief that she won that fight and a rematch has always remained a strong possibility.

Serrano did agree to come to Dublin for May of 2023 world title but pulled out when it became clear Croke Park was no longer a possibility.

Chantelle Cameron stepped in, the trailblazing star went another route and was involved in two more classics.

A third installment with the English fighter was expected and there was once again talk of a summer showdown in Croke Park.

However, a rubber match with Cameron hasn’t been made and Taylor now fights in an 80,000-seater Texas Stadium against another former rival.

The first fight drew a record 1.5m viewers on DAZN, the rematch could eclipse that figure with YouTuber turned boxer Paul headlining the card against heavyweight legend Tyson, not to mention the Netflix element.

The streaming giant has a global audience of 260m and will broadcast the fight at no extra cost for its subscribers.

The fight is Taylor’s first away from Matchroom, Eddie Hearn and DAZN and it remains to be seen if it happens with their blessing or if Team Taylor has gone a fresh promotional route.

Both boxers have made more history since their April 2022 Madison Square Garden hosted fight. Taylor became just the third fighter male or female to win undisputed titles at two weights, while Serrano became Puerto Rico’s first undisputed champion in the four-belt era.