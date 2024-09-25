Everyone’s a Winner – Promoter excited about 50-50 Irish title fight

It’s an everyone is a winner scenario declares promoter Jay Byrne.

The fans are certainly onto a winner, JB Promotions are guaranteed to have an Irish champion in their stable and both protagonists of an October 4 140lb Irish title fight will emerge with credit regardless of the result.

Byrne does see the risk for him as well as Senan Kelly and Matthew Tyndall.

However, he claims the rewards are bigger and he is also confident it won’t be a Humpty Dumpty scenario when one of the fighter’s duck eggs is broke.

The former BUI and BBBofC Celtic title holder believes the loser will be able put things back together in quick fashion as fan’s will respect the chance taken.

“Senan is a seasoned pro, tough, durable, experienced, and can box. Matthew is a young very active pro with a massively decorative amateur career. It’s a 5050 between two great honest lads. In my opinion, the loser doesn’t really lose anything as both lads will campaign at 140lb and can only gain from this. No one really loses as the fans are guaranteed a great fight too.”

It’s an extremely interesting clash made all the more intriguing by the fact they have been sparring up and until two weeks ago.

Neither,for very different reasons, where seen as potential Irish title challengers at this stage last year but are now 10 rounds from being the main man at a packed weight domestically.

Byrne explains: ” Matthew is the most active pro in the country but this time last year he was not even a pro ! He’s a kid who left the sport gained alot of weight 210lbs to be exact and in 11 months since turning pro he’s dropped all the weight and has a chance to become 7-0 and irish champion which is just remarkable.

“Senan on the other hand is a lad that was very frustrated when I trained with him last year in regards opportunities and big fights. We signed him this time last year and he had one fight under me which taught him a lot of lessons and then next up was his Celtic title fight in which he showed what he is capable of.

“Since then he’s wanted an Irish title and he’s stepped up weight to go against one of Ireland’s most talented ever fighters in Declan Geraghty, with Deco pulling out he has said get me, anyone,”he adds before giving the October 4 Warehose hosted Rise and Fall clash one more sell.

“Its a 50-50 fight. Two hungry fighters with two different stories and of two different styles but the same dream. ”