Eddie Hearn : ‘Gary Cully’s ‘F**king’ Career is on the line

It’s as straightforward as win or bust for Gary Cully this weekend warns a straight-talking Eddie Hearn – and for those that don’t believe him he’s thrown in an expletive to emphasize his point.

According to Hearn the Kildare favourite’s ‘f**king career is on the line’ when he fights Reece Mould in what has grown into one of the more anticipated fights on the undercard of Katie Taylor’s massive rematch with Chantelle Cameron.

Cully goes into the Irish versus English clash on the back of a shock stoppage defeat to Jose Felix Jr, suffered in the same venue in May.

That reverse slowed the Sarto southpaw’s sprint toward the top of the lightweight division and a second successive similarly styled setback could bring things to an abrupt halt warns the DAZN-aligned fight maker.

“His f**king careers on the line. Let’s be honest, you get beat by Reece Mould or you get knocked out by Reece Mould, back-to-back knockout defeats, I mean….,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“Gary Cully Reeve Mould is massive.”

Hearn also points out Team Mould, which includes Josh Warrington and Maxi Hughes, two fighters with Irish upset previous, come to Dublin confident they can inflict disastrous defeat on the 27-year-old.

Dublin, Ireland – November 24: Gary Cully and Reece Mould Weigh In ahead of their WBA Continental Europe lightweight title Fight tomorrow night. 24 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“They are so convinced they knock out Gary Cully. They are convinced they beat Gary Cully,” adds a promoter whose excitement with regard to the match-up is evident. “I loved the presser because he’s talked about demons, he’s talking about the weight.”

Cully has said he faces a battle with himself first and foremost at the Dublin Docklands venue on Saturday and Hearn seems to agree.

“You can’t imagine what it’s going to be like for Gary Cully walking back into that arena on Saturday night after what happened because that was one of the most dramatic things I’ve ever seen in a ring, that defeat.”

The Matchroom boss is also a fan of the Paddy Donovan – Danny Ball Irish English match up and has called for the Andy Lee trained welterweight to prove his potential on the bill.

“I love Paddy Donovan versus Danny Ball because Danny Ball is actually very good, he’s actually British level. Everyone keeps talking about how good Paddy Donovan is, let see! What happens when you get hit back when someone comes to win.”