Three Wins and a Medal Alert – Ireland’s good start to the World Junior Championships
There was three wins from three for Ireland on the opening day of the World Junior Championships in Armenia today.
Patrick Kelly, Christian Doyle and John Donoghue were all in ring action in Yerevan and all had their hand raised.
Doyle was first in the ring and secured victory over Surendrasingh Sahil Broad of India in the 52kg weight class.
Kilmyshall BC fighter Kelly then accounted for Mexico’s Edgar Cornejo Pinacho in the featherweight division before welterweight John Donoghue Olympic trumped Amirmohamma Rostampour of Iran.
63Kg Siofra Lawless of Four Kings BC secured a medal after the draw was kind to her and will come home with at least a bronze.
Remembering Ireland’s last World Junior Championships Squad
Team Ireland
48Kg Lauren Crinnion, Fr Horgan’s
52Kg Grace Conway, Treadagh BC
54Kg Tegan Farrelly, Dunboyne BC
60Kg Robyn Wolverson, Docklands BC
63Kg Siofra Lawless, Four Kings BC
70Kg Mary McDonagh, Sliabh Luachra BC
48Kg Aaron Keogh, Drimnagh BC
52Kg Christian Doyle, Team Doyle BC
57Kg Patrick Kelly, Kilmyshall BC
63Kg John Donoghue Olympic, Mullingar BC
70Kg Alex Noonan Carmody, Riverstown BC
Team Manager
Anna Moore
Coaches
Brian Barry
Garry Kehoe
Amanda Spencer