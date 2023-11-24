‘I can’t see it’ – Hearn reveals boxing experts believe Taylor CAN’T beat Cameron

You would be hard-pressed to find a boxing expert predicting a Katie Taylor win this Saturday suggests Eddie Hearn.

According to the Matchroom boss, the well-versed in boxing think Chantelle Cameron represents an impossible task for the undisputed lightweight champion of the world.

As a result, there are plenty with respected boxing opinions who don’t think the Irish sporting sensation will win this weekend’s 3Arena-hosted rematch.

“Not many people give her a big chance in this fight. In the boxing community people say ‘how does she beat Chantelle, I can’t see it’. That’s what they are saying to me,” Hearn reveals when speaking to Iris-boxing.com.

It’s not necessarily an opinion the promoter holds and he notes it’s the kind of thing that will only serve to fire up the trailblazing star.

“That will motivate her even more, that people are doubting her and saying that they think she is done,” he adds

Due to the fact he also guides the career of Northampton’s Cameron, the Essex fightmaker is remaining neutral going into the clash.

However, sharing some inside knowledge and his own educated opinion he reveals, that the Olympic gold medal winner goes into the undisputed light welterweight world title fight in better physical condition than in May and says she needs to start better to win.

Dublin, Ireland – November 24: Chantelle Cameron and Katie Taylor Weigh In ahead of theirUndisputed Super-Lightweight World Title Fight tomorrow night. 24 November 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“I don’t really get involved. I know that physically she wasn’t at her best last time, but I hate even saying it because then it oh you are not giving Chantelle Cameron the credit.

“She’s in a much better place physically for this fight but a lot of people in the boxing world are saying ‘how does she beat Chantelle’? If you look at that first fight…every Katie Taylor fight, she wins the first five rounds 5-0 or 4-1 even against Serrano, she’s always ahead. After the first four rounds last time she was run like a rag doll.

“So, the start of this fight is so important and she’ll know that as well. She’s got to get off to a fast start. But I’ll tell you now when the first bell goes, she will come out, Chantelle Cameron, she will walk Katie Taylor down and throw the kitchen sink at her in the first half of the fight. It’s going to be an absolute war this fight.”