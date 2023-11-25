LatestNews

Katie Taylor- Chantelle Cameron RUNNING ORDER

Jonny Stapleton

Katie Taylor rematches with Chantelle Cameron in Dublin this Saturday.

The undisputed world champions will trade leather at the 3Arena for the second time this year as the Irish trailblazer looks to avenge her sole pro defeat and become a two-weight undisputed champion.

The pair will do battle for the English fighter’s light welterweight collection on top of a Matchroom-promoted, DAZN-broadcast bill.

The eagerly-anticipated repeat plays out in Dublin’s 3Arena the same venue it did in May.

The fight will be broadcast live on DAZN – you can tune in HERE.

Undercard coverage beings from 7pm with Taylor and Cameron expected in the ring anytime from 10pm.

Early undercard fights can be watched on Before the Bell on Matchroom’s YouTube channel from 5pm.

MAIN EVENT: Katie Taylor v Chantelle Cameron (c) – for IBF, WBA, WBC and WBO women’s world super lightweight titles

Gary Cully v Reece Mould

Paddy Donovan v Danny Ball

Thomas Carty v Dan Garber

Skye Nicolson v Lucy Wildheart

Zelfa Barret v Costin Ion

Emmet Brennan v Jamie Morrisey

John Conney v Liam Gaynor

Giorgio Visioli v Lee Anthony Sibley

