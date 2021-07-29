What’s in a name? Sean McComb unfazed by opponent change

What’s in a name? Nothing if you’re Sean McComb [11(5)-1(1)].

The Belfast lightweight has taken a late change in Féile opponent in his stride, indicating August 6th is about him and what he can do rather than who he fights.

The Féile fight night is proving to be a curveball of emotions this year, as numerous changes have been made to the lineup over the last few weeks.

One of those changes comes for Belfast fighter McComb , who was meant to fight Craig Woodruff in the Falls Park, Belfast. However, just over a week ago a change was confirmed and it was announced that McComb will be fighting Vicente Martin Rodriguez [39(21)-6(2)-1] instead.

‘The Public Nuisance’ doesn’t seem to be phased by the last-minute alteration, his eyes is firmly on the prize. Indeed, he suggests who he fights is irrelevant, as bids to return to winning ways with an eye-catching performance regardless.

‘Good opponent and a tough test,” he quips when talking to Irish-boxing.com.

“But nothing changes on my end, I stick to my game plan and my training routine. It’s a tough night’s work regardless of the opponent, and I’m excited to put a show on.”

The Féile fight will be McComb’s first since teaming up with Pete Taylor and his first since his meteoric rise to the top was slowed by a surprise defeat to Gavin Gwynne.

The stylish southpaw seems to be content in his new home and feels camp in Dublin will facilitate a good performance on Saturday week.

“Myself, Pete and Screamer have been working very well, I feel we’ve got a good understanding in the gym and that brings a good environment to work in.”

McComb fights on the Féile for the second time, having beaten one of Irish fan’s favourite away corner fighters Renald Garrido a stone’s throw from his house back in 2019.

This time he populates a card topped by the sensational Michael Conlan vs TJ Doheny world level all Irish fight. Also appearing will be Tyrone McKenna, Padraig McCrory, Fearghus Quinn, Callum Bradley, James McGivern and debutant Cain Lewis.