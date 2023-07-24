Wayne McCullough to coach former Carl FramptonOpponent

Irish boxing legend Wayne McCullough is working with a former Carl Frampton opponent.

Jamel Herring is coming outing of retirement and will have ‘The Pocket Rocket’ as part of his team.

The former US Marine’s name will be familiar to Irish fight followers as Herring shared the ring with ‘The Jackal’ in April of 2021.

Indeed, the American prevented the Belfast fighter from becoming Ireland’s first-ever three-weight world champion, prompting the Irish fight great to retire in the process.

Since then Herring has lost to both Shakur Stevenson, in a WBO World super-featherweight title defence, and Jamaine Ortiz.

‘Semper Fi’ hasn’t been seen in the ring since that May 2022 Ortiz reverse but plans to return this year with former WBC bantamweight world champion, McCullough as a coach.

Speaking on social media Herring said.: “Coming back in September, Wayne McCullough will be in my corner… bet you didn’t see that coming.”