Cathal Crowley targets Jamie Morrissey and the Irish Title

Cathal Crowley has switched his attention from Kevin Cronin to Jamie Morrissey and is now eying up a Cork vs Limerick battle rather than a Cork-Kerry showdown.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter returns to action in Excelsior Sports Club in the West Midlands, Birmingham on Thursday night.

The bout will be the Rebel County native’s first since he fought Edgar Kemsky in Galway in March. Crowley believed that St Patrick’s weekend eight-round fight would set up a title shot but nothing has materialised since.

The 23-year-old says numerous attempts to secure a fight with two-time Celtic and one-time Irish title challenger Cronin haven’t bore fruit, so he will now look to go the Morrissey route.

The Paschal Collins-trained boxer wants to share the ring with IGB’s Shuan Kelly-trained Morrissey later this year.

“There was talk of a fight with Kerryman Kevin Cronin, but the fight fell through, however, it wasn’t from a lack of trying from my side as we tried to get the fight made twice this year, but Cronin didn’t want it, unfortunately,” he tells Kieran Doherty of Echo Live.

“There are talks of an Irish title fight between Jamie Morrissey and myself at light heavyweight, so hopefully that can happen as it would be a great fight for all boxing fans all over the country and a great way to end the year,” he added.

Crowley’s fifth professional fight is against Michael Byles, an English fighter who hasn’t won since he returned to the sport this year but is known for being game and has upset potential.

“He will definitely the most experienced opponent that I have faced so far in my career to date,” he comments before revealing he has stayed fit despite not getting a summer bout.

“Since my last fight against Edgar Kemsky in Galway, I have stayed busy in the gym and am doing lots of early morning runs.

“I was supposed to have a couple of fights, however, for one reason or another, they fell through, so I used the disappointment and frustration to keep working hard in the gym and continue my sparing and improving under the watchful eye of my coach Paschal Collins.

“My preparation for this fight has been good.

“I have spent a lot of time in Dublin in camp and I was also in Lanzarote helping Pierre Dibombe with some sparring three weeks ago as he prepared for his fight in the co-main event on the Callum Walsh card in the 3Arena last weekend.”