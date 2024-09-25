Double Return of the Mac – Tommy McCarthy to fight on Belfast bill

It could be return of the Mc on the double at the SSE Arena on November 1.

Conlan Boxing are bringing a stacked card to the Belfast venue in just over a months time.

Topping the bill will be local hero Padraig McCrory returning for the first time since he suffered a first-career defeat to Edgar Berlanga in the States this year.

‘The Hammer’ faces Columbian Leonard Carrillo over 10 rounds.

It’s understood, McCrory, who double jobs as a fighter and a manager, won’t be the only Mac making his return on the bill.

The ‘Mac Attack’ Tommy McCarthy is set to trade leather on the bill.

The 33-year-old was last seen fighting Cheavon Clarke in the Ulster Hall on the Lewis Crocker topped Matchroom bill in January.

Belfast, UK: Cheavon Clarke v Tommy McCarthy, Crusierweight Contest. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

Having lost two on the bounce some wondered if the Oliver Plunketts graduate would hang them up. However, it appears he will continue to punch for pay and will compete on in Belfast on November 1.

Ireland’s 15th and first black European champion is expected to face routine opposition but has stature and name that means he is never too far away from a big fight.

Undercard also hosts an interesting progressive fight for Kurt Walker, a rematch between Ruadhan Farrell and Connor Kerr as well as fights for Brandon McCarthy, Teo Allen, Gareth Dowling, Cathal McLaughlin and more.

There was rumuor the ‘Mack Attack’s’ fellow Whiskey and White podcast host was going to face English opposition on the card but it appears Tyrone McKenna will instead fight Dylan Moran in Waterford in December.