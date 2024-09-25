‘Mugs Game’ – Emmet Brennan reveals the reality of boxing purses

Emmet Brennan shared the reality of boxing purses post his second title victory.

The Dubliner secured a second career title in just his fourth fight at the 3Arena last weekend, defeating Kevin Cronin in an entertaining battle on a UFC Fight Pass broadcast card and in front of over 4,000 fans in the 3Arena.

Speaking on Off the Ball on Wednesday morning, Brennan gave a financial breakdown of his pay and purse he received for the bout – and the figures surprised many.

The ticket-selling Dubliner estimates he took just under 10,000e for the fight, but revealed 60% of that won’t reach his back pocket. After paying tax, his backroom team, managerial fees, and taking into account some of the Olympian’s training fees he estimates he will be able to lodge 4000e into his bank account.

“I’m not going to tell you the exact figure but think about the amount of people that was there, think about how good of a fight it was and I put in 10 weeks of a training camp…. it was under 10,000e,” he explains.

“On top of that you have to pay taxes you have to pay a few people in between and you’ve to put money into a training camp. I’d say when everything is paid off I’d probably come out with a about 4000e.”

The details prompted Andy Lee to quip ‘it’s a mug’s game’ and surprised many online.

Those within the game would be aware boxing all but costs money for early-day professionals and such a purse is nigh unheard of early-day pros.

In fact, outside of Olympic medal winners or star names most fighters would be content to make any form of profit in their fourth fight. Brennan’s purse may make it appear like pro boxing is unsustainable but it would be up there with the highest-ever BUI Celtic title fight purses and it would be safe to estimate that 10,000e would be up to three times what most would get for fighting for the pretty strap.

It’s also worth pointing out the 4000e is basically for 10 weeks of work rather than eight rounds considering the camp that went into preparing for the fight.

Brennan would have been aware of the financial breakdown going into the fight – and also aware it was comparatively a good purse. Immediate pay wouldn’t have been his main motivation for signing the contract. The chance to win a second title – this time at his preferred weight- on a big show broadcast around the world in his hometown and in front of Dana White would have all been factors.

The business and media-savvy 33-year-old backed himself to get the win knowing it would massively increase his profile, his pulling power and his chances of increased purses down the line.

With that in mind, he points out that any rematch with Cronin would have to come with a tempting financial package. A repeat is one for the fans more than it’s one for Brennan, as unless the Irish title is on the line it’s a stay where you are move.

“If the two of us are to do it again, and I think Kevin is onside with this, we have to paid a lot better.”