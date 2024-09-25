Dream Team – Danny Keating and Dennis Hogan team up

Danny Keating has progressed from a Dennis Hogan fan and sparring partner to a fighter working under the Kildare man’s guidance.

‘Danny Boy’ has relocated back to Australia and will once again work with ‘The Hurricane’.

However, were as he previously provided sparring for the Australian-based former IBO title holder, Keating, who was also once a DDP Sports stablemate of Hogans, will now train under the popular puncher.

Cork’s Keating has endured a stop-start innings since turning over in 2018. He caused a bit of a stir with three quick wins Down Under before a three-year ring sabbatical slowed his rise.

He fought out of Ireland under the guidance of Tony Davitt since 2021, and while impressive when in the ring, the 27-year-old couldn’t gain any strong momentum.

He now returns to OZ, the place where he enjoyed early success and will look to move up the leader Down Under.

In Hogan, Keating has a man in his corner who knows all about making it to the top from an Australian base. ‘The Huricane’ along with TJ Doheny and Darragh Foley have had massive careers out of Oz.

The progressed through the levels winning regional and national titles before reaching world level. In Doheny’s case he became world champion, only the biggest injustice in Irish boxing history denied Hogan of WBC world honours while ‘Super’ Foley has shared the ring with the likes of Jack Catterall in his storied journey.