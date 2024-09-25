Jimmy Payne ‘blown away’ by ‘Tijuana Tornado’ – the adopted Waterford boxer

A ‘Tijuana Tornado’ has blown into Waterford and is ready to do some damage on the Irish, British and European scene predicts Neill Power.

The Ring Kings promoter has signed Tiana Schroeder on a managerial contract and will work with Canadian, turning her over in Ireland.

The 21-year-old will make the likes of Irish amateur legend Joe Ward a stablemate as she teams up with coach Jimmy Payne in Munster.

Schroeder, whose father hails from Mexico and mother from Germany grew up in Canada.

The new pro was a Canadian Champion in 2019 and has three Provincial Championships wins on her slate as well as two Golden Glove victories.

She will compete in an around flyweight and considering the pool in and around the lower weights she could find herself in meaningful fights relatively early ala another fighter with Waterford and Payne links, Kate Radomska.

“She will be based in Waterford predominately and coached by Jimmy Payne, who brought her sparring some top amateurs in Ireland and was blown away by her talent and “Mexican” style of fighting,” Power told Irish-boxing.com.