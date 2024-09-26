‘The Face of Boston Boxing’ – Thomas O’Toole signs Promotional Deal

Thomas O’Toole is confident he will become the face of boxing in Boston after securing promotional backing.

The Galway light heavyweight signed his first promotional contract this week and is now on Nolan Bros Boxing’s roster.

O’Toole has progressed to 11-0 since turning over in 2021 and has managed to stay active fighting primarily on the East Coast of America.

The 26-year-old southpaw has picked up a Massachusetts State title along the way and is now primed to start making some serious moves.

Stepping up the ladder and securing bigger fights is always easier with promotional help and a base from which you sell tickets.

O’Toole believes he now has both.

Speaking after the move, ‘The Connemara Kid’ said: “Delighted to have signed my first promotional contract with Nolan Bros. Boxing. 3 years of hard work. This is the start of something huge! With the best promoter I am officially the face of boxing in Boston and with the Nolan’s we are going to have the biggest and best cards in the city! Boston is and always will be Irish.”