‘Do F**king Big Shows’ – Jamie Conlan Names Big Punching Trio he Believes Could Dublin Knockout Success

Jamie Conlan believes three big punching Dubs could be a knockout success in the Capital.

The much-lamented big fight Dublin drought was ended as Matchroom brought Katie Taylor home twice over the last two years and 360 Promotions promoted a Callum Walsh-topped UFC Fight Pass broadcast bill in the 3Arena.

However, there remains room and a desire for a Bernard Dunne-styled home bird, who boxes out of Dublin permanently – and Conlan Boxing’s boss man, Conlan believes there is a trio that could pack out the Dublin Docklands venue while building from home.

In fact, he argues Pierce O’Leary, Thomas Carty, and Gareth Dowling are ready-made to lead from the front when it comes to a city that often looks enviously toward the active Belfast.

“Everyone bangs the drum about Dublin, who is the next big thing [that will bring regular big nights]? Well, you’ve got Pierce O’Leary, Gareth Dowling, and Thomas Carty, do big shows in f**king Dublin,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

“Dublin is crying out for it and you’ve three fighters there who have everything you need to sell in Dublin.

“Every single one of them can punch like f**k are exciting and generate massive crowds.”

Exciting Sheriff Street puncher ‘Big Bang‘ O’Leary has been very vocal about his desire to fight in hit home town and has discussed it at length with his team.

Considering he is on the verge of a European title fight and is Queensberry-backed, he couldn’t certainly be deemed well-positioned to top a Dublin bill.

Dubln, Ireland – May 17: Tomas Carty during todays Public Workout ahead of his fight this weekend. 17 May 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

BUI Celtic Champion, Carty has fought more at the 3Arena than any active fighter, is a heavyweight on the rise, and is a proven ticket seller.

While, ‘The Jacker’, Dowling, who like O’Leary is managed by Conlan Boxing, is an early days pro with a profile beyond most of his 2-0 peers and a reputation as one of Irish boxing’s most natural punchers.

Emmett Brennan, while not mentioned by Conlan, is another who many suggest could bring Dublin fight fans on a hometown journey.

Not to mention, JB Promotions has consistently run successful shows at the Red Cow over the last 12 months, but they are more stable than star lead and not yet of the arena kind.