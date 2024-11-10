Outstanding Contribution to Sports Award for Kellie Harrington

The Irish Post has honoured two-time Olympic champion, Kellie Harrington, with the 2024 Outstanding Contribution to Sport Award.

The St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, boxer was conferred with her accolade at a gala event in Grosvenor House, London.

The Dublin athlete is a double Olympic medallist, winning at Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024. She also won the 2018 World Championship, along with gold medals at the 2023 European Games and European Championship.

Harrington’s triumph in Paris this summer makes her the only Irish boxer to contest and win back-to-back Olympic finals. The now-retired boxer’s award was presented to her by former world champion Steve Collins.

Speaking to the Irish Post, Kellie said “The first time I competed in Tokyo I really wanted to win for our country, so I done it for our country,” she explained. “The second time around, getting to that mountain, getting to that top again it wasn’t easy, it was hard. So I had decided the second time around I was doing it for me and I was doing it for my family.”

Other Irish people honoured on the night included Ryan Tubridy, Michael Flatley, Laura Whitmore and the Wolfe Tones. Pos