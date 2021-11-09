‘I love watching her fight’ – Canelo is a Katie Taylor fan.

Saul Canelo Alvarez is a Katie Taylor fan.

The Mexican Pound for Pound #1 says he ‘loves’ watching the Irish sensation fight.

Ahead of his undisputed world super-middleweight victory over Caleb Plant in America on Saturday the biggest name in boxing was shown pictures of sports stars including Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson Fury as well as Katie Taylor during an interview with BT.

It’s obvious that Canelo has plenty of respect for undisputed female lightweight champ Taylor.

“She’s a really good fighter, I love watching her fight,” Canelo said giving trailblazer Taylor a glowing endorsement when shown the Bray stars picture.

Taylor will look to add to her unbeaten record when she returns to the ring on December 11. The cross-over star faces a yet to be confirmed opponent on an Echo Arena hosted bill that included fights for Conor Benn and Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko.

The pre-Christmas clash will also potentially be a prelude to a massive spring showdown with Amanda Serrano.

Hearn recently revealed positive talks have taken place with the seven-weight world champions team and he is hoping the New York based Puerto Rican will finally fight Taylor [19(6)-0] in April.

Indeed, after ‘good chats’ with Most Valuable Promotions, the promoter has provisionally booked Madison Square Garden for April – and so big is the fight that Hearn plans to bring it to the big room, not the Theatre.

“I had good chats with Nakisa [Bidarian] and Jake Paul and those guys at Most Valuable [Promotions],” Hearn explained on the Boxing with Chris Mannix Podcast.

“They appear to wanna make that fight — so do we. We’ve already spoken to The Garden about doing that fight in April. I think we can do it,” he adds before revealing he wants to make a big room big statement.

“But why go in the small room? I mean, one thing’s for sure – that small room sells out real fast for that fight, right? So, if we want to make a statement for women’s boxing, you’ve got the powerhouse of Matchroom, you’ve got the powerhouse of Jake Paul, you’ve got the powerhouse of two of the great female pound-for-pound fighters of all time. Let’s roll the dice.”

Taylor has fought twice already in 2021 defeating former Olympic rival Jonas in another highly entertaining clash in May and outpointing American Jennifer Han in September.