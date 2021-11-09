Headline News News Pro News 

MHD XI Postponed – Murphy topped bill pushed back

The 21st Party has been postponed.

The MHD Card set for the Europa Hotel this weekend has been pushed back to a date yet to be confirmed.

The fight night was very close to a sellout with days out and looked a cert to provide action for Colm Murphy and the likes.

However, it turns out this card wasn’t immune to the opponent problems that have wreaked havoc across Britain and Ireland since boxing returned.

Mark Dunlop was struggling to get an opponent for bill topper and exciting young prospect Murphy, with two pulling out during fight week for differing reasons.

Securing a replacement at short notice and in this climate proved impossible and the show has been postponed as a result.

“It’s not canceled it’s just postponed,” Dunlop assured Irish-boxing.com.

“I’ve been trying nonstop to get an opponent in for young Murphy for 48 hours and it’s not possible. The show was nearly a sell-out with a few days to go and the kid done serious tickets. We’ll rearrange it for another date.”

It’s disappointing for the entire card, particularly those who were looking forward to seeing action for the first time in over a year. The likes of Matthew Fitzsimons, Conor Cooke and Tony Nellins will have to wait to end their long sabbaticals from the ring. John Cooney who was also set to appear won’t be as put out considering he has been busy and active.

An MHD statement reads as follows:

