Defiant O’Leary: “Don’t Mistake One Night for the End of the Story”

Pierce O’Leary has vowed to bounce back and avenge his first career defeat.

The Sherriff natives rocket rise was arrested in the 3Arena on Saturday, as he came out the wrong side of a blood and guts battle with Mark Chamberlain.

The Dubliner got off the floor twice, dropped the Pompey native and looked set for a comeback win before ultimately losing the back and forth IBO title fight in the tenth round.

A bruised O’Leary was magnanimous and respectful when speaking in the ring after the fight. He also vowed to bounce back and called for a rematch.

Speaking online on Monday, the 26-year-old sang off a similar hymn sheet but added a bit more grit.

The Dublin Docklands graduate warned people against reading too much into the result and his performance. He assured fans he will rise again and win a rematch.

“It wasn’t my night, I didn’t perform to the standard I hold myself to, but don’t mistake one night for the end of the story. Dublin son doesn’t stay down for long, I’ll be back for the rematch, and I’ll put things right,” he said before thanking the fans who turned out in force to watch him.

“To every single person who travelled, tuned in and stood behind me. You’ll never know what it means. The support from the nation is something special, and the noise, the passion and belief you give me is second to none.”

Frank Warren has confirmed there is a rematch clause and believes, such was the nature of the fight, that there will be a massive desire to see it again.

Chamberlain has admitted he will play hardball and he wants to fight in Portsmouth next, so it’s possible the Inner City boxer will fight on an Anthony Cacace card in Belfast in November before contesting an early 2027 rematch.