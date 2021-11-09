Big Probellum Bout For Jono Carroll

Jono Carroll [20(5)-2(0)-1] has secured a slot on a ‘historic’ Probellum card.

The Dublin super featherweight will look to follow up on his September world title eliminator win over Andy Vences in Dubai on Saturday 11.

‘King Kong’ will face at yet to be confirmed opponent on a card that includes two world title fights at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.

Sunny Edwards defends his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama on the bill while John Riel Casimero puts his WBO bantamweight title on the line against the UK’s Paul Butler.

Four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes also appears as will possible future Anthony Cacace opponent Archie Sharp.

“We are delighted to finally announce plans for this incredible event in Dubai next month,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “We made it clear from the offset that we have massive plans in store for Probellum, and this world title double-header shows just that.

“The two world title fights see John Riel Casimero face Paul Butler, while Sunny Edwards takes on Jayson Mama, and both of those bouts are set to be guaranteed excitement. With the likes of Donnie Nietes, Archie Sharp and Jono Carroll all competing too, fans will be treated to a night of non-stop action. We cannot wait for fight night and are proud to bring this historic event to the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai.”

Carroll was last seen defeating American Vences at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Miami.

That points win moved the Finglas fighter into WBA pole and left him next in line for the WBA world title.

Speaking at the time the bearded warrior claimed he was unaware as to who holds the title or the straps situation but was certain of where its future home is.

“I’m coming, King Kong Carroll is coming,” he warned.

“I’m going to destroy all those champions, I’m coming. I don’t even know the man’s name who has the WBA [World title] but I’m taking that belt.”

The Hollywood hosted win is one of the best on the southpaw’s record but yet Carroll doesn’t believe it was his best performance.

Some tragic family issues hampered his camp and he warns he will be much improved with a more focused and lengthier camp.

“I can’t wait because when I have a 12 week camp… the previous camp I was in the best shape of my life and then I went home and the baby came out of hospital and it was a crazy time, so this camp wasn’t correct. When I have a 12-week camp you will see what I am about.

“I’m very proud but I’m also my worst critic. I can perform a million times better than what I did in there. So when we went back to the dressing myself and my coach said ‘we know that’s not us’.”