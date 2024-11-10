Jake Paul Gets Advice from Irish Coaching Legend Ahead of Tyson Fight

Jake Paul goes into his clash with Mike Tyson with words of wisdom from an Irish coaching great ringing in his ear.



Paul, who upset Irish fans with some things he’s said about Katie Taylor and Dylan Moran in the past, spent time with Team USA in the build-up to the controversial ‘fight’.



That meant he has had some guidance from Wexfords Billy Walsh the man charged with running Team USA.

The Youtuber turned boxer served as the squad’s honorary coach and trained with them at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado prior to the Games.

During his time in the camp he got coaching from Walsh and the Wexford corned a spar against heavyweight Joshua Edwards.

Walsh heralded the divisive figure as ‘great for the sport’, suggesting he brings spotlight onto the sweet science.

Paul and boxing legend Tyson fight at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas live on Netflix on Friday, November 15.

Katie Taylor appears in the co-main against the Paul-managed Amanda Serano on the card.

The Irish Icon, who had Walsh as a mentor when she won Olympic Gold, is supporting the 90s heavyweight star rather than the Social Media star, who has tried to upset her previously.