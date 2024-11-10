‘Horrendous at the Bottom’ – Tommy McCarthy Eyes Return to the Top

Tommy McCarthy is eyeing some ladders after slipping down boxing’s biggest snake and finding himself all the way back at square one.

Ireland’s most recent European champion returned to winning ways with a points win at the SSE Arena just over a week ago.

The Belfast favorite’s 21st career win came in the first fight of the Conlan Boxing ProBox card and played out as early as 5:30 pm.

It’s a slot more associated with debutants or early-day pros than a popular big-name former European Champion like McCarthy.

‘The Mac Attack’ certainly didn’t want to be first up but accepted his place in the running order after suffering back-to-back defeats [albeit against top-level opponents] noting he has to earn passage back to the top table.

Speaking after he eased past Ryan Labourn in his home town the 34-year-old said: “All this is building blocks to get back to world level. It’s great at the top, hard at the top, even horrendous at the bottom.

“I’m here at the bottom. I was the first fight of the evening, half five, empty arena, it’s bullshit but you have to do it to get back to world level.”

Belfast, UK: Cheavon Clarke v Tommy McCarthy, Crusierweight Contest. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing.

The Oliver Plunkets graduate had considered retirement post his defeat to Chevan Clarke earlier this year but remains confident he can become a cruiserweight of note again.

The Mark Dunlop-managed fighter, who still holds respect and profile within the boxing world, has been training well under Paddy Gallagher and believes he is entering his prime and plans to make the most of his peak years.

“People often say boxers hit their peak between 25 and 28 but I disagree.

“Look at all the greats, including Floyd Mayweather, once they hit 30 that’s when their careers go up. When you hit your 30s that’s when you become mature, you’ve got the experience and that’s when you hit your best. These next couple of years I’m going to get the head down and make it count. I don’t want any regrets when I look back.”

Photo Credit Mark Mead