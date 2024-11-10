‘Ducking No Man’ – Anthony Cacace Hits Back at Eddie Hearn Comments

Anthony Cacace told Eddie Hearn he fears no man and to put his money where his mouth when it comes to a world title fight with Eduardo Nunez.

Cacace is mandated to fight the Mexican and will have to make his first official defence of his IBF super featherweight title against the Matchroom boxer or vacate.

Purse bids were initially called for November 7, but there has been no recent update about the world title fight.

Speaking over the weekend, Matchroom boss, Hearn said he felt ‘The Apache’ wasn’t keen on the bout and would vacate rather than defend against the puncher.

“I just don’t think Cacace will take the fight if I’m honest. I think that he’ll duck the fight and they’ll say it’s because Nunez isn’t a big enough name and blah, blah, blah. We know boxing well enough to know that,” Hearn told Mannix and Mora podcast.

“I do really rate Anto Cacace and I think he’s really strong and I think stylistically it’s a wonderful fight but I’m almost certain they will vacate the title and then it will be Sugar Nunez against the next available which is the Japanese fighter.”

Ireland’s only reigning male world champion has taken exception to the comments and responded online. Cacace told Hearn he’d gladly ‘whoop’ Nunez but says he wants paid for the mouthwatering match up.

“Let me tell you I’m ducking no man. I will fight Nunez in his front garden. I already beat 2 of your guys and I’ll happily whoop Nunez next. As you said it’s a great fight so dont be expecting me to fight for silly money.”

Financially Cacace would appear to have the safety net of purse bids, he can turn down any Matchroom offer and let the fight go to the highest bidder.

With Cacace being Queensberry and Nunez Matchroom it does look ideal for a February 5v5 in Suadi Arabia. The issue seems to stem around whether or not the 36-year-old can be fit for early next year. The IBF have put in place a March deadline if the Belfast man isn’t able to trade leather by then, IBF rules indicate Nunez will defend against the #2 contender with the Irish boxer next in line for the winner of that fight.

It’s understood Leigh Wood is being lined up as a backup plan.