All That Smoke – Pierce O’Leary Would Jump at 5 v 5 Dalton Smith Chance

Pierce O’Leary would happily take on the best in Britain at 140lbs.

The Dubliner is primed and ready for a step-up claims manager Jamie Conlan and would gladly fight either of the much-hyped British duo of Adam Azim and Dalton Smith.

The 24-year-old has been mandated to fight for the European title and could box for the blue strap on the Magnificent Seven card on December 7.

Speaking before that announcement manager, Conlan revealed ‘Big Bang’ is big fight ready, willing, and able.

Matchroom star, Smith on a 5 v 5 card would appeal massively as would a bout with the light welterweight division’s most recent European Champion Aziz.

“All the big names he’s there or there about,” Conlan told Irish-boxing.com.

“If 5 v 5 raises its head tomorrow and Dalton Smith puts his hand up Pierce O’Leary is first in line. He would jump two-footed into that fight. Adam Azim, yes please, all the smoke. Pierce O’Leary wants all that smoke,” Conlan adds before revealing there is no major rush with the exciting prospect.

“He’s still only 24, yes he’s ranked 16 in the world with Boxrec, we are highly ranked within Europe and some of the governing bodies, but again he’s still just 24. The world is his oyster. If the right fight raises its head yes we will have a discussion about it but for now it’s just about progression and learning in the ring and in gym. Like I said if there is a 5 v5 Queensberry versus Matchroom and there is a fight at 140 Pierce O’Leary will be front of the queue.”