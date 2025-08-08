Exciting Old Rivalary Revisted On New Dawn Card

It’s Mayday Mayhem revisited in the National Stadium on October 10.

Dave Ryan and Tony McGylnn rematch one of the most dramatic and by far the most controversial BUI Celtic title fights in recent history.

The Clare native and the Dub delivered an entrhralling encounter in May of last year when contesting for the BUI Light welterweight title.

There was blood, guts, and more than enough action to warrant a rematch. However, the controversy post the result made a repeat all the more desirable.

The confirmation of McGylnn as 78-73 winner of the bout prompted in the ring scenes and after 15 minutes of confusion and hullabaloo, Ryan’s hand was raised and the Shannon man was presented with the title.

The fight and the sequence of events that followed prove perfect rematch sauce and JB Promotions have moved to serve it up on their National Stadium show later in the year.

The fight will add further interest to what is shaping up to be a standout domestic card.

Peter Carr and Seanie Murray meet in an intriguing grudge match neither can really afford to lose. There are debuts for underage standout Sarah Murray, decorated Irish International Christina Desmond and heavyweight Daniel Fakoyede.

Spike O’Sullivan says farewell on the Thriller broadcast bout while Paul Ryan begins his JB Promotions relationship on South Circular Road as does Cian Doyle. Daniel O’Sullivan appears with rumour suggesting he’ll fight Dean Walsh for the Irish title. Glen Lynch and Padraig Collins continue their development on the card.