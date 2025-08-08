Friday Frustration For Mike Perez – Fight Rules a No Decision

Mike Perez’s return to action in Benghazi ended in frustration on Friday night.

The Cork Cuban cruiserweight boxed well and looked en-route to registering another win – but left the Martyrs of Benina Stadium with a No Decision after his bout with Argentina’s Christian Fabian Luis was stopped in bizarre circumstances.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter landed a damaging left hand on the bell, prompting Luis to hit the canvas theatrically. After a delayed response, the Argentine rolled over, staggered to his corner, and sat for a prolonged spell in conversation with his team before being withdrawn from the fight.

There were suggestion, Fabian Luis antic’s were a bid to get the Cork based fighter disqualified and thus secure a famous win. However, the referee deemed the shot accidental, and with the contest not having gone the required distance, the result was declared a No Decision.

Up to that point Perez was bossing proceedings in front of fellow Mike, Mike Tyson and was moving through the gears in pursuit of a stoppage.

Whike the ending or the result may not have been ideal, Perez, who stopped Steven Ward earlier in the summer, will be happy to have gone through back to back 2025 camps and getting some rounds in.