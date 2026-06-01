Holly Holm Loss Throws Fresh Twist Into Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Plans

Events in El Paso last Saturday night may just have delayed a Croke Park announcement.

Matchroom are said to be very close to announcing a September 5 Croke Park fight night for Irish Icon Katie Taylor.

The promotional outfit have been working frantically behind the scenes to finalise proceedings and were said to be very close to making an official announcement.

However, Holly Holmes‘ controversial defeat to Jennifer Han on an MVP card in Texas on Saturday may have pushed Croke Park confirmation back.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ was the first choice opponent, and if she had won the rematch and the WBA lightweight title, she would have fought in Dublin next.

Considering the controversial nature of the split decision defeat and the fact Holm remains a name, there is still Jones Road hope for the American with Irish roots.

However, Team Taylor are now looking at other options. The game-changing Olympic medal winner is likely to face one of her light welterweight mandatory challengers.

That means the Bray native could say farewell against Edith Soledad Matthysse the WBA interim champion, Patricia Berghult the WBO’s number one contender or Flora Pili, the next in line with the IBF.

However, Holm still believes she is the ideal rival for the game changing star’s farewell fight.

“From my perspective, it will be an absolute dream to end my career at Croke Park. It feels like the only way to wrap it up, really,” Taylor said recently.

“I’m very, very hopeful. I know that the meeting did go very, very well. I think everybody seems to be on board. We’re just waiting for confirmation. We’re just waiting for a fight date now. But I’m still in the gym training. I’m not far away from fight ready. So once a day and once the flight is locked in, that’s when I’ll be focused on the actual flight itself.”