‘I’m the M****r F***ing Champ’- Jono Carroll Says He’ll Fight Queensberry Prospect if the Money is Right

Jono Carroll has told Frank Warren it’s a case of double or quits.

The Dubliner has been offered a fight with British and Commonwealth champion Royston Barney Smith on the August 1 3Arena bill.

The ever-entertaining southpaw is willing to share the ring with the boxer he knows very little about, but only at the right price.

‘King Kong’ wants what has been put on the table to be doubled if he is to defend his IBO title against the rising British star on the Pierce O’Leary topped bill.

“I didn’t say no to that fight. I didn’t turn down any offer. I said pay me the same money as I got to fight Tevin Farmer and I’ll fight that kid no problem,” he said.

The 34-year-old claimed the IBO title along the Dublin Docklands by beating Colm Murphy on the last Warren card in the capital and believes he deserves the financial rewards that come with champion status. Parity with the payment he received to challenge Farmer for the IBF super featherweight world title back in 2019 would be enough for the Dub to sign.

“They offered half the money [I got to fight Farmer]. Imagine I got double the money to be the challenger, that’s what they are offering me as the champion. I’m not overpricing myself. I’m the mother f**king champion. Why would I fight for sh*t money? Pay me what I want, and I’ll fight anyone,” he adds before looking at fighters outside the Warren stable and very much in the spotlight.

“Looking at O’Shaquie Foster [defending his WBC title against Ray Ford], I would love that fight. I’m a veteran of this sport, I want big fights, big money, otherwise I don’t care. Pay me what I deserve. That’s all I ask for. Don’t offer me terrible money to fight some kid that nobody knows.”

Carroll also revealed former British title holder Mitchell Smith had been in contact, expressing an interest in the fight.

Commenting on that he said: “Who even remembers Mitchell Smith? I’m happy to fight him, I’ll smash his head in.”