Luke Keeler Shares Sparring Footage to Tempt Eddie Hearn into Making Jason Quigley Fight

Luke Keeler has shared footage of himself and Jason Quigley in a bid to tempt Eddie Hearn into making a fight between the former world title challengers.

The former world middleweight world title challengers are both willing to come out of retirement to fight on Katie Taylor’s undercard if the trailblazing star does manage to live her Croke Park dream.

The Dublin and Donegal favourites are willing to trade leather in a ‘best of their era’ clash at Jones Road.

With rumour circulating, Matchroom are close to officially confirming a September 5 fight night for the Irish Icon, the Ballyfermot man has pushed to sell the fight to those that matter.

In a tweet directed toward Eddie Hearn, the 39-year-old promised a war if the bout was made.