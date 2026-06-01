‘Bigger and Better’ – Jason Quigley Excited Ahead of Fight Night at the Valley 2

Professional boxing will return to Donegal this summer.

Fight Night at the Valley 2, promoted by Jason Quigley of Sheer Sports, will take place at the Finn Valley Centre on July 4.

Fight Night at the Valley 2 will showcase some of Ireland’s top talents – with the north west well represented on the bill – and comes after a highly-successful first instalment in February,

The show, in association with O’Reilly’s Rite Financial Solutions, R Kings Competitions and Paddy’s Powerful Bottle, promises another bumper night for fight fans.

“The first Fight Night at the Valley was class and to do it now again is so exciting, especially after the success of the first night,” former world middleweight title challenger Quigley said.

“I believe that it will only keep getting bigger and better. It’s all about keeping it going now and we would like to do a show at least once a year in the Finn Valley.

“This is building and growing local fighters and also bringing in good fighters from outside Donegal. We have top class professional boxing now for good in Donegal.”

Danny Duffy will take to the ring in the main event. Duffy (3-0), who trains out of Raphoe Boxing Club, was the Irish Elite bantamweight champion in 2023 before ditching the vest and his professional record is unblemished.

Last year, at the Aura Leisure Centre in Letterkenny, Duffy overcame Ricky Starkey in an exciting bout. In his previous two outings, Duffy defeated Steven Maguire and Jake Pollard

Enniskillen lightweight Rhys Owens will feature in the co-main event. Owens (3-0), who won Irish and Ulster Elite titles in 2024, goes to Stranorlar on the back of a win over Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales at the Waterfront Hall in Belfast back in February.

Limerick’s Kian Hedderman (2-0) has won both of his pro fights inside the distance and will look for a hat-trick in July. Hedderman fought in Letterkenny last October, stopping Mateusz Piorkowski in the first round having recorded a debut win over Alexandru Crasnitchii, who he stopped in the second round, a few weeks beforehand at the 3Arena.

Danny Boyle (3-0-1) from Dungloe will duck through the ropes again for his latest home bout. Boyle last fought in 2023 when he defeated Daniel Borisov on points after six rounds at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny.

Derry native Simon Clarke, recently signed by IGB Boing, will make his professional debut while David Weir, who hails from Ardara, will fight in Ireland for the first time. Weir enjoyed two recent wins in Dubai and will aim to shine under the local spotlights.

Quigley said: “The Finn Valley Centre is a perfect stage for this show. It has a great feeling and fits very well. It’s a great hub and a real family unit around it. The venue itself is brilliant and has a cracking atmosphere.

“There are exciting times ahead. This will be a fantastic night of professional boxing with top class talent.”

Tickets, which are limited and expected to sell quickly, are available here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fight-night-at-the-valley-july-4th-tickets-1990551675646?aff=ebdssbdestsearch