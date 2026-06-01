‘I always believe I’m going to win’ – Kristian Jubani targets European history

Kristian Jubani is more about making history than studying it.

The emerging talent claimed another Irish title when defeating Caoimhin Connolly in a highly entertaining clash of styles in May.



The win ensured Irish selection for the Four Nations and should see the youngster picked for the Europeans and the Worlds, which are planned for later this year.

While all are important, those at Crumlin BC have noted the Europeans present the stylist with a chance to make history.

They claim if the European U17 gold medal winner were to claim U19 continental honours, he would become the first boxer to become a U17 and U19 medal winner in the same year.

They also suggest he will become the first ever to achieve the feat.

The fighter himself takes a laid-back approach and tries to avoid the hype train. However, he does admit that he always targets victory and medals – and if history is part of the parcel, it’s a bonus.