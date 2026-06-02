For Grace – Leah Moore Dedicates Latest Irish Title Win to Late Friend

The cameras were not there for Leah Moore specifically, but she made sure to put on a show for them in her recent U19 Championships final.

The Cabra BC boxer found herself up against one of the Donegal contestants, who was subject to a TG4 documentary, and found herself thrust into some extra spotlight as a result.

The added attention only seemed to provide added motivation and she produced a deadly decider display, winning her title by stoppage.

Watch Moore’s interview with Irish-boxing.com below: