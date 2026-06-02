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Jason Whelan sets his sights on International honours

irishboxing

Confident Jason Whelan wants to rule the world.

Having established himself as a dominant force at home with his sixth Irish title, the Dublin Docklands’ fighter has a determined mindset on International honours – and the World’s appeal most.

Victory over Shane Duke in the recent Under-19 Championships didn’t just ensure the ever-improving emerging talent added to his Irish title collection; it should see him become the first pick at middleweight for all the upcoming internationals in his age grade.

Although qualifying isn’t enough for the young Dub.

The younger brother of senior international James Whelan wants medals.

irishboxing

Integral part of the Irish boxing community for over 13 years

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