WATCH – Shauna O’Keefe’s Debut

Shauna O’Keefe makes what has become an eagerly anticipated debut at the famous venue that is York Hall on Friday night.

The 2023 light welterweight National Elite Champion faces a baptism of fire as she begins against Vaida Masiokaite over six two-minute rounds.

The Tipp native, who has been causing a stir since relocating her training to the Matchroom Gym in Brentwood, will be favoured to defeat the Masiokaite but the Lithuanian has Irish upset previous and comes into the fight on the back of two impressive wins.

The fight will be broadcast via Fight Zone’s Youtube channel. The massive 14 fight card gloves off at 6pm and O’Keefe is expected to be in fourth.

You bill including ‘The Irish Hammer’s’ six rounder can be watched below:

Watch our pre fight interview with ‘The Irish Hammer’ below: