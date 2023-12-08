Agyarko says he turned doubters into fans

Caoimhin Agyarko believes he turned any doubters into fans with his win over Troy Williamson in Belfast last Saturday.

Although he didn’t show it throughout fight week, the Belfast light middleweight was perplexed and annoyed with suggestions he tried to avoid fighting the former British Champion on the Conlan – Gill card.

The 27-year-old used that noise, which had roots in Eddie Hearn comments and was latched onto by Williamson, to fuel a career-best performance and now welcomes the doubters to his fan club.

“I didn’t do it the easy way. Everyone has put a lot of pressure on my shoulders and everyone said this was make or break, which I didn’t think was fair,” he told Boxing Social.

“I just turned 27 and I just turned 14-0 and people are saying ‘make or break’, it doesn’t make sense. People were saying I didn’t want this fight, I was forced into, I turned it down blah blah blah… I turned up tonight and I showed everyone how good Caoimhin Agyarko is and I turned doubters into fans.

“Troy’s a class operator, former British Champion, knocked out Ted Cheeseman and he said to me that, that was the best Troy Williamson in there. I thought I boxed very well.”

The fight was just the Matchroom fighter’s second in his hometown of Belfast and he doesn’t think it will be long before he is back for a third.

The Joe McNally-trained Holy Trinity graduate was delighted with the loud and warm reception he received and says it proves his bill-topping capabilities.

Indeed, he says Matchroom would be ‘silly’ not to return to the fight capital of Ireland with him in the future.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Caoimhin Agyarko v Troy Williamson, WBA Continental Super Welterweight Title 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Caoimhin Agyarko wins

“Did you hear that reception for me tonight walking out? It would be very silly not to bring me back to Belfast. I sold a lot of tickets for this, the atmosphere and the reception I received was unbelievable. I’ve got to thank the Irish fans and the Belfast fans for coming out to support me because that was special.”

Speaking on what he wants next Agyarko has set his sights on the European title.

“I know you can’t skip levels in boxing so I do want to go down the European route and learn my trade. I’m 14-0 tell me how many people would have taken Troy Williamson in their 14th fight? European title and if a World title comes I’ll take it.”