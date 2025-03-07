Stories of Irish legends told in compelling new book Fight Of My Life

FIGHT of My Life, a new book that provides a gripping account of some of Ireland’s greatest-ever boxers and their triumphs and tribulations, both inside and outside of the ring, is now on sale on Amazon.

Many of the country’s best boxers from the last 50 years are included, starting with the iconic Mick Dowling, whose most memorable fight came when he won his eighth consecutive Senior title back in 1975.

There are a number of Olympic medallists including Kenneth Egan, Paddy Barnes, Aidan Walsh, Wayne McCullough and Michael Carruth, who ended a 36 year wait for an Irish Olympic gold in 1992.

The book features numerous world champions as well such as McCullough (whose most memorable fight was winning the WBC bantamweight title in Japan), Dave Boy McAuley, Barry McGuigan, Andy Lee and Deirdre Gogarty.

In the book Gogarty reflects on the difficulties faced by an ultra-enthusiastic female boxer in the 80s and 90s, and how her clash with Christy Martin on a Tyson-Bruno undercard helped propel women’s boxing into the mainstream in a previously-sceptical America.

Also included is Billy Walsh, who reflects on seeing the IRA assassination of prison officer Brian Stack, on the night he won his first Senior title. Walsh also speaks about the frustration he felt with the IABA before he finally made the decision to leave for America, and he gives his views on the poor judging that left such a sour taste at last summer’s Olympics.

The Troubles is one theme that several of those interviewed speak about, with Charlie Nash’s brother having been killed on Bloody Sunday, while Gerry Storey recalls having been a target for Loyalist paramilitaries and time spent working with prisoners from both sides of the divide.

Mental health and addiction are other themes, with Kenneth Egan talking about stopping drinking changed his world, while McCullough recalls being very close to taking his own life, before finally opening up to his wife. Craig O’Brien reflects on his own recovery from addiction and how boxing helped him.

Fight of My Life was written by journalist and occasional irish-boxing.com contributor Owen Ryan. “I really enjoyed working on it because the people I interviewed were so helpful, there were lots of really great interviews, and the boxers were really open with me. Many of them have led fascinating lives and I was very lucky that they were so forthcoming and willing to talk about the highs and lows they had. My only job was to try and convey a sense of them and their stories and I hope people enjoy the finished product.” he said

Ryan said that from the outset he was determined that while the book would be partly about the boxers’ career highlights, it couldn’t be just about that and would have to give a more rounded view of those featured, their backgrounds, what drove them and how they view the world.”Over the years I’ve read lots of biographies and autobiographies and in my opinion the best ones are those that give a sense of the person rather than those that solely go back over victories and defeats so I’m pleased that this book goes way beyond the fights, hopefully giving a broader sense of those featured,” says Ryan.

Fight of My Life can be purchased at https://www.amazon.co.uk/dp/B0DQXT7XZK

The full list of those featured is Mick Dowling, Charlies Nash, Sean Mannion, Billy Walsh, Barry McGuigan, Dave Boy McAuley, Michael Carruth, Wayne McCullough, Francie Barrett, Deirdre Gogarty, Gerry Storey, Kenneth Egan, John Duddy, Willie Casey, Michaela Walsh, Christina Desmond, Alanna Nihell, Andy Lee, Paddy Barnes, Christina McMahon, Niall Kennedy, Craig O’Brien, Emmet Brennan and Aidan Walsh.