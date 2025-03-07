How to Watch Tyrone McKenna and Michael Conlan Fight Tonight

Belfast favourites Tyrone McKenna and Michael Conlan are both in action in Brighton tonight.

The pair populate a Wasserman show on the south coast.

‘The Mighty Celti’ tops the bill in a very interesting fight with Harlem Eubank for the IBF’s Intercontinental title.

Olympic medal winner, Conlan fights for the first time since late 2023 when he fights Asif Khan.

The fights are being shown live on Channel 5. Coverage starts at 9pm Irish time. Earlier coverage can be streamed on My5.

The main event is expected to glove off at 10pm while Conlan is scheduled to trade leather around 9pm.

Expexted reverse running order.

Harlem Eubank vs Tyrone McKenna ; Welterweight,

Michael Conlan vs Asad Asif Khan ; Super featherweight

Dan Toward vs Muzamiru Kakande ; Super welterweight

Tom Welland vs Ally B Lubanja ; Featherweight

Harvey Dykes vs Stefano Capone ; Heavyweight

Codie Smith vs Jose Manuel Perez; Super featherweight

Ben Andrews vs Navid Iranl; Light heavyweight

JP O’Meara vs Paris Stavropoulos; Super featherweight

Matty Harris vs Kevin Nicolas Espindola; Heavyweight

Lucas Roehrig vs Camilo Castagno; Cruiserweight