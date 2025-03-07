Michael Conlan Sets Up European Title fight with Khan Comeback Win

Michael Conlan strode confidently along the comeback trail to set up a European title fight in Brighton tonight.

Boxing for the first time since he suffered defeat to Jordan Gill in Belfast back in December of 2023, the Olympic medal winner outpointed a game Asad Asif Khan live on Channel 5.

As expected, Conlan was a class apart from the Calcutta native on the undercard of a welterweight clash between two fighters he is close to – Harlem Eubank versus Tyrone McKenna.

Khan did ensure the Belfast star got a valuable workout in the 78-74 win, but Conlan finished his first fight in over 450 days in full flow, showing a massive audience he still has top-end ability.

After the clash, Conlan went head to head with the current EBU European featherweight champion Critobal Lorente Campoy.

It was confirmed the switch hitter will challenge the Spainard next and attempt to become Ireland’s 16th ever EBU title holder.

The subtle skillset of Conlan was on display from the opening bell and there certainly wasn’t an ease your way back into it approach. Ireland’s only male world amateur champion pushed forward and threw with intent against game opposition.

The second half was about the Irish boxer’s jab, first a southpaw one landed with regularity before an orthodox lead was thrown win accuracy. The Indian, who lost to former Paddy Barnes Olympic rival Xan XU, was live and looking to land big.

The two-time world title challenger pressed in the third and moved his foe around the ring. A body shot sunk under the ribs hurt Khan but to his credit he finished the session throwing.

The first half of the fourth saw Conlan back on the jab before a trade mark make him miss make him pay moment saw the former amateur standout land a crisp right hand. Another dip and rip to the body forced Khan to wince, although the away fighter’s spirit was yet to be broken and he remained live going into the second half of the bout.

Any ring rust was well and truly gone by the fifth, as a fluid and creative Conlan showed his unique and natural talent. There were angles and plenty of variety as the ring IQ was on display.

The sixth saw a bit of a gear change with the Wasserman boxer ramming home a solid jab with more regularity. A slip back right hook wobbled his tough opponent, albeit temporarily.

Maybe in a bid to bank the rounds, Conlan eased off the gas in the seventh, although there were still flashes of quality and even a moments showboating from the always confident star name.

Much to his credit and possibly to Conlan’s benefit Khan was not only standing in the eight but he continued to look or work, thus keeping the Irish boxer honest.

An downstairs up stairs combination did seem to hurt the away corner boxer with a minute to go but by that stage he wasn’t going anywhere and he remained game and standing to the last.